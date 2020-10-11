Michelle Mackie

30th ANNIVERSARY OCT. 11, 1990-OCT. 11, 2020 MICHELLE MONA MACKIE The day you left and gained your wings, My heart just broke in two, I wish you could have stayed with me, But Heaven needed you. I know I cannot bring you back, Although I wish it everyday, A piece of me went with you, The day you went away. I Miss You, I Love You Always, Chea ---------------------------- There is a place in our hearts no one can fill. We miss you, Love, Mom, Cheryl and Richard





