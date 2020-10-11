1/1
Michelle Mackie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
30th ANNIVERSARY OCT. 11, 1990-OCT. 11, 2020 MICHELLE MONA MACKIE The day you left and gained your wings, My heart just broke in two, I wish you could have stayed with me, But Heaven needed you. I know I cannot bring you back, Although I wish it everyday, A piece of me went with you, The day you went away. I Miss You, I Love You Always, Chea ---------------------------- There is a place in our hearts no one can fill. We miss you, Love, Mom, Cheryl and Richard


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved