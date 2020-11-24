Azevedo, Migdalia
60, of Central Falls, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of John Azevedo. Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of Maria Cancel Cosme and the late Francisco Cosme.
Besides her loving husband she is survived by her 5 children, Jose, Jonathan, Rafael, Cynthia, Linda; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; a brother, David; 2 sisters, Lydia and Rosa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Migdalia will be missed by all, especially her beautiful smile.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, November 25th from 3:00 – 5:30pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 5:30pm. Burial is private. Due to COVID-19, all are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com