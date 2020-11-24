1/1
Migdalia Azevedo
1960 - 2020
Azevedo, Migdalia
60, of Central Falls, passed away on November 16, 2020 in Providence, RI. She was the beloved wife of John Azevedo. Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, she was a daughter of Maria Cancel Cosme and the late Francisco Cosme.
Besides her loving husband she is survived by her 5 children, Jose, Jonathan, Rafael, Cynthia, Linda; 16 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; a brother, David; 2 sisters, Lydia and Rosa; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Migdalia will be missed by all, especially her beautiful smile.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Wednesday, November 25th from 3:00 – 5:30pm at Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 5:30pm. Burial is private. Due to COVID-19, all are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
03:00 - 05:30 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
NOV
25
Funeral service
05:30 PM
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home Inc
Five Higginson Ave
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 725-4253
