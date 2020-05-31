CARDILLO, MILDRED A. "MILLY" (FERRANTE)
91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife for more than 65 years to the late Albert C. Cardillo. She was born in Johnston, RI, the only daughter of the late Frank and Lillian (Ferrante) Ferrante.
To say that Milly lived a full, active life really understates it. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1946 with a Perfect Attendance Record. After that, she always worked. As a young woman, it was at Kresge's and The Phone Company. Later, while married and raising her family, it was at Warwick Shoppers World, Prudential Insurance, and Allen & Reed. Last, and most proudly, Milly worked for the State of Rhode Island, Dept. of Personnel for 28 years, retiring at age 75.
In earlier years, Milly was active at St. Adalbert's Church in Providence, leading fundraisers, the School's Mothers' Club, and serving on the Parish Council.
At home, Milly always enjoyed holiday baking, sharing generous trays of Christmas Cookies and Easter rice pies with family and friends. For a time, she was on a tear making Zuppa Inglese Cakes for nearly everyone she knew in celebration of birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.
Later in life, Milly's pastimes were jaunts to Foxwoods, Bingo, and avid Daily Lottery Play. Her favorite numbers and play-combinations would make anyone's head spin but hers – she knew exactly what numbers she played and how she played 'em – always "for 50 cents".
Milly had strong faith in the Grace of God. All her life, she said her Rosary beyond religiously. She was strong in countless ways, grand in spirit and personality. Her wit and lively storytelling were legendary. And most certainly, Milly will be remembered for her enormous Heart, a woman who loved and gave generously.
Milly is survived by her devoted daughters, Lillian Maintanis (husband, John) of Cranston, and Pamela Cardillo (partner, Taleen Batalian) of Providence; her treasured grandchildren, John (wife, Karisa) Maintanis, Jr., Jason Maintanis and Rhea Maintanis; and – perhaps the brightest light over the past 3+ years and source of immeasurable joy – her Great Grandchild, John Maintanis III.
Mildred was the beloved sister of Robert Ferrante of Johnston and the late Frank Ferrante. She leaves several in-laws and cherished nieces and nephews whose love and attention, especially in her last years, meant the world to her. Milly was the mother of Raymond Cardillo.
Most recently, Milly resided at Steere House Nursing facility in Providence. Her family credits and thanks the Rehab Team and the entire nursing staff for their care and encouragement in Milly's remarkable recovery from injuries she had suffered in a fall.
A small private funeral service was held for Milly last Thursday. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Cranston Adult Day Care Program, 1070 Cranston Street, Cranston, RI 02920 or to Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center /Activities Department, 100 Borden Street, Providence 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.