Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Mildred A. (Bramley) Evans

Mildred A. (Bramley) Evans
EVANS, MILDRED A. (BRAMLEY)
91, of Cranston, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond W. Evans and is survived by her daughter Charlotte A. Schiapo and her husband Louis A. of Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
