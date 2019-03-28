|
EVANS, MILDRED A. (BRAMLEY)
91, of Cranston, passed away at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond W. Evans and is survived by her daughter Charlotte A. Schiapo and her husband Louis A. of Cranston. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 28, 2019