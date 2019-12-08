|
BERGEMANN, MILDRED C.
Mildred C. Bergemann, age 94 of Coventry, formerly of West Warwick, passed away Wednesday at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. Born in Scituate, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and the late Edith (Myrick) Carr. Mildred was married to the late Frederick J. Bergemann, Jr. for 68 years. She was the sister of June M. Carr of West Warwick, RI and was predeceased by two brothers, Roy A. M. Carr and Raymond H. Carr. All of her services will be private. Donations in her memory can be made to Kent Hospital Auxiliary Fund, 455 Toll Gate Rd, Warwick, RI 0288, or to East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 S County Trail, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 8, 2019