Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Mildred E. "Millie" Brown

BROWN, MILDRED E. "MILLIE"
81, of Shawnee Drive, West Frankfort, Illinois and formerly of Church Avenue, Warwick passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. She was the wife of Arthur E. Brown, Jr. to whom she was married for sixty years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Carlton N. and Mildred M. (Oatley) Bugbee. Millie worked in the Health Care industry for most of her life including; Kent County Hospital, HealthTouch, V.N.A. of Care New England and for Dr. Charles Round. She was an avid golfer and traveled extensively with her husband and family.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Holly A. Hopkins and her husband Michael, two sons, Dr. Steven A. Brown and his wife Lori and Scott C. Brown and his wife Mara, six grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Matthew Hopkins, Ryan Hopkins, Eric Brown, Chelsea Smith and Dean Rufener, two sisters, Lucille Peterson and Rita Bugbee and one brother, Alden Bugbee. She was the mother of the late Arthur E. Brown, III and sister of the late Eunice Manchester and Carlton Bugbee.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday from 5-8 PM. Contributions in Millie's memory to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
