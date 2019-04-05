Home

Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
7:45 AM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Fourth Ave
East Greenwich, RI
Mildred Evelyn Gallagher Obituary
Gallagher, Mildred Evelyn
Mildred Evelyn Gallagher, 92, formerly of Warwick, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Sarah E. (McCullough) Earley.
Mildred was a member of the Warwick Senior Center, an avid Hi-Lo-Jack Player, and a Meadowbrook Senior Bowler.
She is survived by two daughters, Ann E. Gallagher of North Kingstown, Jean E. Bennett of North Kingstown, and three grandchildren, Frank L. Bennett, Jr., and his wife Caitlin, Kayla J. Bennett, and Dr. Brendan R. Gallagher, D.O. and a great-grandson Frank L. Bennett, III.
She is also survived by a sister, Mary Barrow of Warwick. She was a sister of the late, John and William F. Earley, and Sarah M. Leach.
Funeral Saturday, April 6, from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick, at 7:45AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fourth Ave, East Greenwich at 9AM. Family and friends are invited and may call on Friday, April 5, from 5-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Brentwood Nursing Home Patient's Activity Fund, 4000 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 are greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
