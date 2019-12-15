|
|
MONIZ, MILDRED I.
age 96, of East Providence, died December 11, 2019 at the Linn Health Care Center surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Moniz. She was born in East Providence, a daughter of the late Manuel and Sadie (Sousa) Fontes.
Mildred was a member of the Holy Rosary Sodality at St. Francis Xavier Church; a member of the Daughters of Isabella, Riverside Circle #28 and a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved her family and enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren and many other children while their parents worked. They all called her " grandma".
She is survived by her children; Gene A. Moniz and his wife Betsy of IA, Frank A. Moniz, Jr and his wife Linda of Warren, David M. Moniz and his wife Kathleen of East Providence, Steven R. Moniz and his wife Gerri of West Greenwich, Robert W. Moniz of MA and Nancy Ellen Kenyon Richardson and her husband Ray of VT, 20 grandchildren and 21 greatgrandchildren.
Mildred was the sister of Alice Huff, Betty Vanner, Jackie Fontes and Bob Fontes all of East Providence, Pat Fontes of Hopkington, Billy Fontes of Chepatchet and the late Eugene Fontes, Larry Fontes and Shirley White.
Her funeral will begin on Friday at 8am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, N. Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8pm. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019