Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel
2435 Warwick Ave.
Warwick, RI
Mildred L. (Underwood) Dube

Mildred L. (Underwood) Dube Obituary
DUBE, MILDRED L. (Underwood)
80, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Dube for 55 years, and a daughter of the late Burton and Lillian (Parker) Underwood, Sr. Mildred was an avid reader and loved travelling the world with her husband. She was the beloved mother of Cheryl A. Tallardy and her husband, Robin of Auburndale, FL, Michele J. Dube of Blackstone, MA, and the late Susan L. Dube; devoted grandmother of Darcie L. Dube, Cody R. Barsotti, and great-grandmother of Colton R. Dube, all of Blackstone, MA. She also leaves her brothers, Bryan Underwood and Burton Underwood, Jr., and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Memorial contributions to Brain Injury Association of Rhode Island, 1017 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
