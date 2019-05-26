|
DAUKSIS, MILDRED M. (BOROWSKI)
94, formerly of Harbour Ave., West Warwick, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare Community. She was the wife of the late Joseph Dauksis.
Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Anna (Begos) Borowski.
Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia DiMartino and husband Joe of West Warwick, David Dauksis of North Kingstown, Susan Paoletta and husband John of Coventry and Peter Dauksis and wife Linda of North Kingstown; two sisters, Genevieve LaChance of West Warwick and Mary Greene of Coventry; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was a sister of the late Edward Borowski, Edna Chilauskas, Madeline Borowski and Helen Jagielo.
Her Funeral will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 8:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church, Coventry. Interment will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Monday 5-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019