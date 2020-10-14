1/1
Mildred R. "Millie" (Degregory) Degraide
DEGRAIDE, MILDRED R. "MILLIE" (DEGREGORY)
90, of Main St., passed on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Jean J. Degraide in 2019. Born in West Warwick, she was a daughter of the late Enrico and Assunta (San Antonio) DeGregory. Millie was the sister of the late Americo "Ricky" DiGregorio, Helen, Mario, Carlo, James DeGregory, Albert, Daniel DiGregorio, Ann Carbone and Concetta Nortoriani. Millie is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews. Millie enjoyed cooking for her family. A Service will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10 AM in the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry. Interment at RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home
