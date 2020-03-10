|
Riveglia, Mildred
Mildred Riveglia, 95, of Mendham, New Jersey, passed awaypeacefully on March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and husband of 64 years, Fred. She is survived by her daughter, Marcia, and son-in-law, Robert Peters, of Chester, New Jersey, and her adored grandchildren Matthew, Emily, Katie, and Greg Peters, his wife Lori, and great grandchildren Charlotte and Rowan. She is also survived by her son David Riveglia, of Meriden, Connecticut and Spring Hill, Florida.
She was born Ermilinda Quattrucci on January 6, 1925 to Nicola and Teresa, in her beloved East Providence, Rhode Island. Millie enjoyed growing up in her very large, extended family. During her early years, she was proud to work as a floor supervisor for a local jewelry manufacturer. Following her marriage, Milliemoved to Meriden, Connecticut, where she raised her family. She was a very caring person to her family and friends. When she wasn't driving friends to lunch, a doctor's appointment, or the grocery store, Millie could be found cooking and baking in her kitchen. Millie will always be remembered for her fourcourse, double-entrée dinners that ended with several cakes, pies, cookies, and her famous fried dough and "wandies".
Millie was predeceased by her parents and older siblings, Anthony Quattrucci and Mary Ventriglia. She is survived by several brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews, including Ken Ventriglia of East Providence, Rhode Island, and many cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence, Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020