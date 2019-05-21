|
THURBER, Mildred T. "Millie"
Cumberland,
Mildred T. "Millie" Thurber, 91, passed away on Saturday May 11, 2019 in the Mount St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph I. Thurber Jr., they were married for 62 years.
Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Elvin A. and Mildred (Meehan) Sword. Millie was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
As a young woman Millie worked as a Telephone Operator, and while raising her family she was employed by the Cumberland School Lunch Program. She then worked for the A. T. Cross Company, Lincoln, as an assembler and plater, retiring in 1993, after more than 20 years of employment.
She is survived by her sisters Brenda M. Dowdell and her husband William, of Franklin, MA, and Ann M. Kacharo, of Pawtucket; four grandsons: Justin E. Thurber and his wife Kerri, of Swansea, MA; Jason E. Thurber and Beth Leary, of Lincoln; Joseph I. Thurber IV and his wife Heather, of Port Charlotte, FL; and Matthew R. Thurber and his wife Cheryl, of Cranston; and eight great-grandchildren: Jaice, Austin, Cole, Vaughn, Brianna, Evan, Ava, and Ryan. She also leaves her daughter-in-law Elaine "Ellie" Thurber, of Port Charlotte, FL, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Joseph I. Thurber III, James E. Thurber and Debra M. Thurber; and sister of the late Sheila M. Cronk.
Relatives and friends are invited to Millie's Life Celebration on Saturday May 25, 2019, beginning with a gathering of relatives and friends at 10:30 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Millie's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Directions/guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019