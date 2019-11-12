|
|
Coyne, Mildred Theresa
85, of Pawtucket, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (MacIntyre) MacNeil.
She is survived by her beloved children, Daniel M. Coyne, Gary M. Coyne, Adrienne M. Barrows and many loving relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the chapel of the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the residence on Thursday, November 14, from 4PM-7PM. Interment will take place at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Glocester.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019