Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jeanne Jugan Residence
964 Main St
Pawtucket, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
chapel of the Jeanne Jugan Residence
964 Main St
Pawtucket, RI
Mildred Theresa Coyne


1934 - 2019
Mildred Theresa Coyne Obituary
Coyne, Mildred Theresa
85, of Pawtucket, died on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Born in Boston, MA, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Margaret (MacIntyre) MacNeil.
She is survived by her beloved children, Daniel M. Coyne, Gary M. Coyne, Adrienne M. Barrows and many loving relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the chapel of the Jeanne Jugan Residence, 964 Main St, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the residence on Thursday, November 14, from 4PM-7PM. Interment will take place at Acotes Hill Cemetery, Glocester.
For full obituary please visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
