|
|
VALE, MILDRED
102, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late David Vale. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (Mulleady) White. Mildred was an investigative assistant for the Internal Revenue Service for many years before retiring. She is survived by her children, David Vale and Richard Vale. She also leaves four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Thomas White. Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service Saturday, January 25th at 11 AM in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 11 AM, prior to the Service in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, in memory of Mildred would be appreciated. For complete obituary, www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020