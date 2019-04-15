|
Parker, Miles D. Jr
Miles D. Parker Jr., 93, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Punta Gorda, FL, where he had become a resident after living in NC and spending most of his married and working life in RI. Miles Jr., born on August 6, 1925, to Miles D. Parker Sr. and Ruth White Parker, attended Rhodes Elementary School in Edgewood, RI, the Norwood Avenue School, and then Nathan Bishop and Hope High School in Providence, RI. Following high school, he joined the Air Force Cadet Training Program and studied to be a pilot before the war ended. He attended the University of Rhode Island soon afterward. Miles Jr. spent many summers in the Catskill Mountains of NY, in Big Indian, where he was a fourth-generation landowner. There he met Erika Helmbrecht of New York City. They married in 1949 and bore four sons, raising them in Providence and Cranston before moving to Foster, RI. Erika Parker died in March, 1980. Later, Miles Jr. married Antoinette Joan Jerashen of NY, and they were married until her death in September, 2009. He was a devoted husband and caregiver.
Miles Jr. worked at C. I. Hayes, Inc. in Cranston, RI, from 1951 to 1990, retiring as a purchasing agent. In his spare time he coached baseball for 13 years in the Edgewood Little League and CLCF football for nine years. He was also an avid golfer, bowler, softball and badminton player. He will be known and beloved for his contagious smile, humor and old-school, gentlemanly behavior. He was always a warm host to neighbors and guests both in RI and in the Catskills, where everyone was welcome to pull up a seat, look out at the mountains and share a story.
He is survived by his younger brother Philip Parker and wife Assunta of New York City and four sons, Miles III (Sarasota, Florida), Peter and wife Linda (Smithfield, RI), Terrence and wife Julie (S. Berwick, Maine) and Eric Parker and wife Anita (Exeter, RI), along with grandchildren Ashley, Brittney, Erika, Olivia and Wesley Parker.
Services and a dinner will be held….
Friday May 3, 2019 @ 10:00 AM
Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Blvd
Providence, RI 02906
12:30 AM
Basta Restaurant
2195 Broad Street
Cranston, RI 02905
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 28, 2019