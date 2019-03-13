|
PANKIEWICZ, MILLIE (DIPADUA)
91, a lifelong resident of West Warwick, passed away at RI Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Edward J. Pankiewicz in 2006. Millie was the daughter of the late Carmine and Riana (DelPozzo) DiPadua. She was the mother of Paul E. Pankiewicz of West Warwick and Carol A. Wissing and her husband Rob of Marco Island, Florida. Millie was the grandmother of Christopher P. Wissing. She was the sister of Anthony DiPadua, Guido DiPadua and the late Joseph DiPadua.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12 Noon in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The imPossible Dream, 575 Centreville Rd., Ste.4, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.impossibledreamplaygroud.org) would be appreciated. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019