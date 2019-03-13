Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Church
820 Providence St.,
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Pankiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie (Dipadua) Pankiewicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Millie (Dipadua) Pankiewicz Obituary
PANKIEWICZ, MILLIE (DIPADUA)
91, a lifelong resident of West Warwick, passed away at RI Hospital on Saturday, March 9, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Edward J. Pankiewicz in 2006. Millie was the daughter of the late Carmine and Riana (DelPozzo) DiPadua. She was the mother of Paul E. Pankiewicz of West Warwick and Carol A. Wissing and her husband Rob of Marco Island, Florida. Millie was the grandmother of Christopher P. Wissing. She was the sister of Anthony DiPadua, Guido DiPadua and the late Joseph DiPadua.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12 Noon in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment at Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The imPossible Dream, 575 Centreville Rd., Ste.4, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.impossibledreamplaygroud.org) would be appreciated. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now