GEBLER, MILTON E.
94, of West Warwick died on December 21, 2019. He was the husband of the late Audrey (Gebler) Gebler. Born in East Greenwich he was the son of the late Max and Alice (Tanner) Gebler. Milton was a navy veteran of World War II and then was employed as an aircraft mechanic at Quonset Point Naval Air Station.
Milton is survived by a son Keith Gebler of Newbury NH and a daughter Meg LoPresti of North Providence. He was the grandfather of Keith and Melonnie Gebler, Sarah LoPresti and the late Steven LoPresti. He was the great grandfather of Caroline Eastman and the brother of Dorothea Pelley, Florence Hoblin and the late Raymond Gebler.
At Milton's request there will be no services.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 29, 2019