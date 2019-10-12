|
THOMSON, MINEKO ASAMIZU
Mineko (Asamizu) Thomson, 88, passed peacefully on October 10, 2019, at home with her family. Born in Tokyo, Japan on August 6, 1931, she was one of five children (Akira, Aiko, Hajime, and Setsuko ). As a child, she witnessed the horrors of war. But as a consequence of that war, she would meet, fall in love and marry her husband of over 45 years, Robert James Thomson. She arrived in this country knowing little English, but with the loving guidance of her family and her dear friends (including Barbara and Bob McKeegan), she carved out a wonderful path. Mineko was a proud citizen of the United States for over 50 years. She enjoyed a productive and happy life, whether in Tokyo, Japan; Catasauqua, PA; Delhi, NY; or, Charlestown, RI. She is survived by her daughter Kim (Henry) Leibovitz (North Kingstown, RI), her son Robert Scott Thomson (Halfmoon, NY) and her daughter Holly (Dennis) Smail (Charlestown, RI). She was the proud and loving "Nana" of David Leibovitz (North Kingstown, RI), Megan (Alex) Gallucci (Cranston, RI), Kendra Thomson (Halfmoon, NY), Clancy and Delaney Smail (Charlestown, RI). Mineko worked for many years at Delaware Academy and Central School. She was by her husband's side during his tenure as a Village Trustee and Mayor of Delhi. The longevity of her life has created a huge void in her death, but we are joyous that she is at peace and is now reunited with her husband, family and friends. In accordance with Mineko's wishes, no formal services will be held. She will be interred next to her husband at the Rhode Island Veterans' Cemetery in Exeter. Flowers or wishes of condolence can be sent at any time to Mineko Thomson c/o Holly and Dennis Smail, 1539 Shannock Rd., Charlestown, RI 02813.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019