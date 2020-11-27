MENDES, MIQUELINA (RIBEIRO)88, passed on November 23, 2020She was the wife of the late Jose da Cunha Mendes.She was born in Ribamondego, Portugal.She is survived by three children, Maria Mendes-Pires, (Jose C.), Francisco J. Mendes (Sherry) and Nidia M. Bess (Jay), a brother, Joaquim Ribeiro of Portugal, a sister, Silvina Rainha of Cumberland and five grandchildren.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28th at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. VISITATION LIMITED TO 10 GUESTS AT A TIME WILL BE HELD FRIDAY FROM 5PM UNTIL 8PM.