MENDES, MIQUELINA (RIBEIRO)
88, passed on November 23, 2020
She was the wife of the late Jose da Cunha Mendes.
She was born in Ribamondego, Portugal.
She is survived by three children, Maria Mendes-Pires, (Jose C.), Francisco J. Mendes (Sherry) and Nidia M. Bess (Jay), a brother, Joaquim Ribeiro of Portugal, a sister, Silvina Rainha of Cumberland and five grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 28th at 10am in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 1 Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited. VISITATION LIMITED TO 10 GUESTS AT A TIME WILL BE HELD FRIDAY FROM 5PM UNTIL 8PM.