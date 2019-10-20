The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Summit Baptist Church
1176 Victory Hwy.
Coventry, RI
Miriam C. (Nelson) LeClair


1937 - 2019
Miriam C. (Nelson) LeClair Obituary
LeCLAIR, MIRIAM C. (NELSON)
82, formerly of Woodhill Drive, died October 9, 2019 after a brief illness.
Beloved wife of the late Felix C.W. LeClair Jr. Mother of Cheryl LeClair (husband Kevin Williams) and Catherine LeClair Smith (husband David). Sister of David D. Nelson and the late Ruth Lancia, Esther Sutcliffe and Fred E. Nelson. Grandmother of James, Christopher & Tara Williams and Madeline Smith. Loving friend of Bill Middleton.
Calling hours at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick Friday, October 25 from 5–7 PM. Memorial service at Summit Baptist Church, 1176 Victory Hwy., Coventry Sat., Oct. 26 at 11 AM. Interment in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter will be private. Full obituary & condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
