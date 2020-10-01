1/1
Miriam Frances (Luby) Crotty
1926 - 2020
CROTTY, Miriam Frances (Luby)
age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Swansea, MA on September 29, 2020. Born in Framingham, MA on February 16, 1926 to the late Judge James E. and Frances Luby, the third of four children, Miriam received her nursing degree from Simmons College and her M.A. in Physical Therapy from Columbia University. She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Crotty, and her daughter Kathryn E. Crotty. Miriam met her future husband, Robert, when she went to Ohio to help treat children afflicted by polio. They were married on September 11, 1954 and lived in Framingham, MA where they raised their seven children. Miriam worked as a physical therapist at Bethany Hospital and as a visiting nurse after the family moved to Cape Cod in 1976.
Miriam was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by many, including her children: James R. Crotty and his wife, Jenny, Saratoga, CA, Stephen E. Crotty and his wife, Kristin, Arlington MA, Pamela C. Yelick, Boston, MA, Patricia A. Crotty and her husband, David Klingsberg, Arlington, MA, David Crotty, Swansea, MA, and Barbara Soares and her husband, Greg, Barrington, RI. Miriam will also be dearly missed by her 10 grandchildren: Laura, Maxwell and Emily Crotty, William Crotty, Julia Yelick, Daniel and Aidan Klingsberg, and Benjamin, Samuel and Jacob Soares.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main Street, Warren, Rhode Island on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:30 am. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the church. Arrangements are in the care of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren.www.wilbur-romano.com The Mass will be livestreamed from the Wilbur-Romano Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/134142829971788 Interment and Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Mary of the Bay Parish
Funeral services provided by
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
4012456818
Memories & Condolences
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
