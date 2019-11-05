|
|
CIOLFI, MOLLY (KOUTROS)
89, formerly of Stella Street, Providence, passed away October 26, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco D. Ciolfi who passed away this June.
Devoting her life entirely to her family, Molly was a loving mother and grandmother who cherished the time she shared with everyone.
Molly battled bravely against the slow progression of Alzheimer's for seven years until finally letting go at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. Her final hours were spent quietly with her daughter Lena, who was her longtime caregiver, listening to recordings of Rocco's voice, the family's laughter, and Molly's favorite Neil Diamond song, Holly Holy.
Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary (Pappas) Koutros.
Molly was a star athlete at Pawtucket West High School where she was an award-winning diver and swimmer and played on the basketball, volleyball, track, tennis, and badminton teams. Following high school, Molly was working as an operator at New England Telephone Company when she met Rocco while both were dancing at the Palladium at Rocky Point. The couple married in 1952 and spent the next 67 years by each other's side.
Through the years, Molly also worked weekends as a banquet server at Club 400 in West Warwick, and later as a data entry operator at Trifari in East Providence for 15 years until she retired.
Molly was generous and giving to everyone, always first to offer help and never turning her back on anyone she saw in need. She was an energetic fund raiser for innumerable charitable causes. Molly sent cards so reliably for every occasion that she was jokingly referred to as "Mrs. Hallmark".
She was the mother of Darlene "Lena" Ciolfi-Donley and her husband Gerard of Cranston, Dr. Donna Gentile-O'Donnell and husband Robert of Philadelphia, Deborah Ciolfi and husband Christopher Pilkington of Wayland, MA, and Dawn Ciolfi, and two grandchildren, Andrew and Grace Pilkington. She was also the sister of the late James, Gus, Louis, Paul, George, Stephen and Anastasia Koutros.
We want to thank Molly's longtime home health aides, Carmen, Karen, Charlene, and all the other caregivers who loved Mollly.
Molly's funeral and burial was private. Anyone wishing to honor Molly's memory is encouraged to donate to the Butler Hospital Memory Research Program at http://www.butler.org/ways-to-give/donate.cfm. or any other Alzheimer's research or support organization." For online condolences, please visit, www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019