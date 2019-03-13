|
|
GARBER, MOLLY
94, passed away peacefully with family members by her side on March 11, 2019. Molly was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Martin Garber. She was the daughter of the late Sarah and Samuel Levin and the sister of the late Dr. Milton Levin. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Henry Levin; her son, Kenneth, his wife, Sharon, and their sons Andrew, James and Peter; and her daughter, Patricia, and her partner, James Robbins, and step-grandsons, Jonas and Zachary. Molly is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Rose and Beverly Levin, nephews, nieces and other loving family members. Molly was one of the founding members of Temple Sinai in Cranston. Funeral services will be held at Shalom Memorial Chapel, 1100 New London Ave. in Cranston on Thursday, March 14 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Lincoln Park Cemetery. Shiva will be held at Molly's home on Thursday, March 14 from 6 – 9 p.m. and on Friday, March 15 from 3 – 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Temple Sinai, 30 Hagen Ave., Cranston, RI 02920 or Smile Train, PO Box 9623, Washington, DC 20090-6231. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 13, 2019