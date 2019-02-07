|
|
GORDON, MOLLY KAUFFMAN
97, passed away at Lawrence Memorial Hospital on February 5, 2019. She was born in Providence to the late Nathan and Rebecca Fertman.
She was preceded in passing by her first husband, Jordan Kauffman, her second husband, Milton Gordon, and her daughter, Barbara Garston. Molly is survived by her children, Michael Kauffman and his wife Robin, Richard Gordon and his wife June Swanson and Nancy Gordon; her son-in-law, Matthew Garston; and her grandchildren, Alyssa Kauffman, Katie Stavros and her husband Matthew, Stacy Garston and her fiance Dustin Tupper and Andrew Gordon.
Funeral services will be held in the Priest Chapel at Lincoln Park Cemetery at 1469 Post Rd., Warwick, RI, TODAY at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center at 401 Elmgrove Ave., Providence, RI 02906. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Michael and Robin Kauffman on Thursday, Feb. 7th from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019