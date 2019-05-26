|
Ransbury, Molly Kayes
Molly Kayes Ransbury passed away peacefully this week at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, Rhode Island, with her loving husband at her side. Besides her husband, Russell Bailey, Molly is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Betty Ransbury, in Fredonia, NY.
Born in Dunkirk, NY, she taught K-6 in Dunkirk then completed her doctorate at Indiana University.
Molly was a professor and administrator in higher education for 25 years at Eckerd College, St. Pete, Florida. She wrote curricular proposals, which were awarded $10 million.
Molly also worked in Colombia, Africa, Japan, the UK and Europe leading many research-study programs.
She was a dear and loving partner, a fast friend, staunch supporter, close colleague and mentor to innumerable souls throughout her rich life.
She loved nature, especially birds and flowers. Her gentle, unique and whimsical aesthetic found personal expression in all that she touched.
Donations in Molly's memory can be made to UNICEF, Oxfam, Amnesty International and the International Rescue Committee.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2019