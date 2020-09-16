CARMICHAEL, MONICA A. (LEAMY)
age 58, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the wife of James A. Carmichael.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Raymond P. and Anne M. (DeRoche) Leamy, she lived in Lincoln since 1993. She held an associate degree from Community College of Rhode Island.
Monica was employed as a chemical technician at Metalor Technologies in Attleboro, MA for over 20 years. She was a past registrar of the Northern RI Viking Hockey Association. Over the years, Monica and her close friend Cheryl Goldrick championed animal rescue through their involvement with Big Hair Animal Rescue.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and two daughters, Candace A. Carmichael of Warwick, Joshua L. Carmichael of Key West, FL, Matthew J. Carmichael of Lincoln, and Nicole A. Corcoran of Warwick; a sister, Christine M. Clarkin of Charlestown; two granddaughters, Jasmyn and Kyalee; and four nieces and four nephews, Christopher, Cheyenne, and Cody Clarkin, and Jenna, Paige, Sean, Allison, and Paul Carmichael.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. (Friends are requested to go directly to the church.) The Mass will also be live-streamed at www.barrettandcotter.com
(Monica's obituary page). Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Big Hair Animal Rescue, 139 Fairview Park Road, Sturbridge, MA 01566. https://bighairanimalrescue.com/