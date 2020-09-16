1/1
Monica A. (Leamy) Carmichael
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Monica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARMICHAEL, MONICA A. (LEAMY)
age 58, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the wife of James A. Carmichael.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Raymond P. and Anne M. (DeRoche) Leamy, she lived in Lincoln since 1993. She held an associate degree from Community College of Rhode Island.
Monica was employed as a chemical technician at Metalor Technologies in Attleboro, MA for over 20 years. She was a past registrar of the Northern RI Viking Hockey Association. Over the years, Monica and her close friend Cheryl Goldrick championed animal rescue through their involvement with Big Hair Animal Rescue.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons and two daughters, Candace A. Carmichael of Warwick, Joshua L. Carmichael of Key West, FL, Matthew J. Carmichael of Lincoln, and Nicole A. Corcoran of Warwick; a sister, Christine M. Clarkin of Charlestown; two granddaughters, Jasmyn and Kyalee; and four nieces and four nephews, Christopher, Cheyenne, and Cody Clarkin, and Jenna, Paige, Sean, Allison, and Paul Carmichael.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, September 18, from 5-7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. (Friends are requested to go directly to the church.) The Mass will also be live-streamed at www.barrettandcotter.com (Monica's obituary page). Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Big Hair Animal Rescue, 139 Fairview Park Road, Sturbridge, MA 01566. https://bighairanimalrescue.com/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home
1328 Warwick Avenue
Warwick, RI 02888
(401) 463-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved