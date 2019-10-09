|
|
D'ABROSCA, MONICA ANN (SCENTI)
78, of Warwick, died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis D'Abrosca.
Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis J. and Isabel (Peltier) Scenti.
Monica was a graduate of Cranston High School and a homemaker. She was a C.C.D. Teacher at St. Catherine of Siena Church, active for many years with The Jimmy Fund and was also a volunteer with the Continental Little League.
She is survived by two loving daughters: Lynn A. D'Abrosca of Warwick and Amy E. D'Abrosca of Bristol, CT; a brother: Louis J. Scenti, Jr. (Kate) of Ledgemont, NY; two sisters: Elizabeth L. Moretti and Mary Virginia Villani, both of Cranston; four cherished grandchildren: Kayla (Tim), Carla, Ariana and Gabriela; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 8:45 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Rd., Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 PM – 8 PM. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226 or at: www.jimmyfund.org. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019