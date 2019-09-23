Home

Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
IANNOTTI Funeral Home
415 Washington Street
Coventry, RI
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
IANNOTTI Funeral Home
415 Washington Street
Coventry, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church
Monica T. (Keegan) Szymkowicz Obituary
SZYMKOWICZ, MONICA T. (KEEGAN)
80, of Gadoury St., Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was the wife of Thaddeus W. "Ted" Szymkowicz Jr. for 57 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anne Keegan.
Monica graduated from Hope High School class of 1957. She was employed as a bookkeeper and an accountant for various Trucking Companies for over 35 years before retiring in 1996.
Monica enjoyed her grandchildren, winters at Hollywood Beach, Florida and gardening.
She was the mother of Joseph T. Szymkowicz and his wife Eileen of Coventry, and James F. Szymkowicz and his wife Lynne of West Warwick. Monica was the grandmother of Zachary, Alyssa and Connor. She is also survived by numerous cousins including Mickey Yorkery.
Her funeral will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in Our Lady of Czenstochowa Church. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours are Tuesday 4 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
