Morris J. "Jay" Alldredge Jr.

Morris J. "Jay" Alldredge Jr. Obituary
Alldredge, Jr, Morris J. "Jay"
62, of Cranston, died at home surrounded by his sister and close friends on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Morris J. and Jean M. (Gomersall) Alldredge, Sr.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Allen D. Alldredge (Jeanette) of Florida, Linda J. "Lindsay" Alldredge of Woonsocket, and James O. Alldredge of Warwick, a brother-in-law, Mark L. Chenot, and several nieces and nephews.
His Funeral Service will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
For full obituary, please visit www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2020
