BENWAY, Morton H.
age 97, passed away November 12, 2020. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Arthur F. and Mabel C. (Howland) Benway. Morton worked at Lesona Corp. and retired in December of 1985. In his younger years he enjoyed sking and dancing. Throughout his life he loved gardening. His biggest love was fifty plus years of vacations with his family in Wells Beach, Maine. Morton was the brother of the late Arthur K., Harold F., Raymond C., Albert L., Milton E. Benway, Madelyn R. McKenna, Helen C. Sullivan, Leahnetta E. Swain; uncle of Virginia Ball, Sandra DeMaio, Gail Lamphere, Doreen Brownell, three other nieces, five other nephews; several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
His burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com