1/1
Morton H. Benway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BENWAY, Morton H.
age 97, passed away November 12, 2020. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Arthur F. and Mabel C. (Howland) Benway. Morton worked at Lesona Corp. and retired in December of 1985. In his younger years he enjoyed sking and dancing. Throughout his life he loved gardening. His biggest love was fifty plus years of vacations with his family in Wells Beach, Maine. Morton was the brother of the late Arthur K., Harold F., Raymond C., Albert L., Milton E. Benway, Madelyn R. McKenna, Helen C. Sullivan, Leahnetta E. Swain; uncle of Virginia Ball, Sandra DeMaio, Gail Lamphere, Doreen Brownell, three other nieces, five other nephews; several great nieces and nephews and several great-great nieces and nephews.
His burial will be private. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved