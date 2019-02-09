Home

Committal
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Moshe Gara


Moshe Gara Obituary
Gara, Moshe
70, recently of Coventry, formerly of Small Pox Trail, Richmond, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 with his husband, Carl Smigielski, by his side.
Born in Philadelphia as Warren Berkeley "Tommy" Thompson III, son of the late Warren and Virginia (Moore) Thompson, he had been a resident of Rhode Island for 45 years.
Moshe was an Army veteran and fought in Vietnam with Company C, 75th Infantry (Airborne Rangers). He was awarded the Army Commendation medal for his service. Before retiring, he attended RI College and earned a Master of Arts degree in Agency Counseling and worked for Wilson House, Galilee Mission and South Shore Mental Health.
Having overcome many life obstacles, Moshe approached each day with gratitude and he had great compassion for the most vulnerable members of society.
He is survived by his brother, Michael Thompson, and his sisters Meg and Michelle Thompson.
A committal service with military honors will be held at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Moshe's name to the of Rhode Island.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
