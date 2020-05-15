|
Najac, Munson
78, of Regency Plaza, Providence, formerly of the Elmhurst section of Providence, passed away Thursday May 12, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center.
Born in Providence he was the son of the late Louis G. and Emma ( Kessler ) Najac.
After graduating from Mt. Pleasant High School, Munson started his career as a surveyor working on road construction projects across New England including the building of portions of interstate 95 in Rhode Island. His career brought him to Whitman & Howard and through acquisitions, EarthTech and AECOM as an infrastructure field project manager where he focused on waste-water treatment and drinking water infrastructure systems in cities and towns across all of New England.
Munson loved all sports, especially the New York Yankees and often said " if sports are not on, there is no need to watch TV ".
Mr. Najac is survived by his children, Kimberly Najac and her fiancé Bradley Williamson of Fargo, ND, David G. Najac and his wife Susan of South Attleboro, MA, his brother Louis G. Najac, Jr. and his wife Frances of West Warwick, his grandson Mitchell J. Caruso of South Attleboro, MA, his former wife, friend and mother of their children Barbara A Belisle, his nieces, Christine H Najac of Boca Raton, FL, Amy B Dipaolo of Coventry and Stacie A Najac of Scituate.
Because of the Covid-19 restrictions in place, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Steere House Nursing & Rehabilitation, 100 Borden Street, Providence, RI 02903
Published in The Providence Journal on May 15, 2020