Muriel A. (Taylor) Misztal
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MISZTAL, MURIEL A. (TAYLOR)
passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 At Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin I. Misztal.
Born in East Greenwich, Muriel was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Avis (Stelley) Taylor.
Before retiring Muriel was employed by the former Gorham Manufacturing Co. as an Office Clerk for 42 years.
She was a mamber of Gorham's Quarter Century Club and a member of the East Greenwich Americal Legion Post Ladies Auxiliary.
She waas the mother of the late Meredith A. Lyell.
Due to the Covid 19 epidemic a Private Funeral was was held at Highland Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved