MISZTAL, MURIEL A. (TAYLOR)

passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 At Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Martin I. Misztal.

Born in East Greenwich, Muriel was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Avis (Stelley) Taylor.

Before retiring Muriel was employed by the former Gorham Manufacturing Co. as an Office Clerk for 42 years.

She was a mamber of Gorham's Quarter Century Club and a member of the East Greenwich Americal Legion Post Ladies Auxiliary.

She waas the mother of the late Meredith A. Lyell.

Due to the Covid 19 epidemic a Private Funeral was was held at Highland Memorial Park.



