Muriel E. . "Betsy" Harper
HARPER, MURIEL E "BETSY".
94 died Wednesday at the Bethany Home in Providence. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Harper, Jr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Muriel (Rieckel) Craig. Betsy was a long time resident of Rumford and her beloved Little Compton.
She taught elementary school in East Providence for many years, retiring in 1985. She attended Lincoln School, Wellesley College and graduated from Rhode Island College with a master's degree in education. She taught her children and grandchildren that they could achieve anything they set their mind to, as long as they never gave up.
Betsy loved the beach, she loved to read and to travel, and most of all, she loved her friends and family. She was the heart of our family. She also gave everyone a simple life instruction to take into the world: "Be Nice!"
She is survived by her three children, Robert L. Harper III of Phoenix, AZ, Susan E. Cummings of Warwick and Craig C. Harper of Enfield, CT, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and her sister, Joan C. Frank of Newton Square, PA.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Stay at Home in Little Compton, P.O. Box 353, Little Compton RI 02837 or online at stayathomeinlittlecompton.org/how-to-donate. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
