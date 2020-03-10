|
Morris, Muriel J. (Grenier)
87,of Warren died Sunday March 8,2020, surrounded by her loving family at Rhode Island Hospital.
She was the wife of the late Raymond A. Morris.
Muriel was born in Warren,a daughter of the late Phillip and Janette (LaFerriere) Grenier.
She was an Inspector for the former S.E. Rains Company for many years, before retiring.
She was a Warren resident all of her life and a parishioner of the former St. Jean the Baptiste Church in Warren.
Muriel was a member of the Leisure Group of St. Jean the Baptiste Church.
She was an avid card player, and she enjoyed spending time with her dear friend Ginny and also going out with "The Gang".
Mrs. Morris enjoyed cooking her favorite foods for her children.
Muriel liked going to Dunkin Donuts with her friends,often a different location on different days.
She is survived by her children Kevin Morris and his wife Donna of Warwick, Paul Morris and his wife Eileen of Bristol, Bethany Furtado and her husband Gary of Warren and Leslie Anderson of Riverside.
Mrs. Morris was the grandmother of Raymond A. Morris III, the late Robert Morris, Meredith Morris, Lindsay Chuey, Kevin Morris Jr., Jeffrey Furtado, Michaela McKay, Alyssa Anderson and Elizabeth Morris.
She was also the great grandmother of five.
Muriel was the aunt of Janet Lewis, Paul Grenier , and the late Roger Grenier.
She was the sister of the Late John Paul Grenier.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 8:30 am from the SMITH FUNERAL and MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street, Warren.
Burial will follow in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Vernon Street, Warren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4:00pm – 7:00pm.
www.wjsmithfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2020