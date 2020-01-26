Home

Committal
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel
550 Wampanoag Trail
East Providence, RI
Muriel L. (McCauley) Jennings-Coury

Muriel L. (McCauley) Jennings-Coury Obituary
JENNINGS-COURY, MURIEL L. (McCAULEY)
90, of Harvard Avenue, passed away Friday evening, January 17, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Providence, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. McCauley, PPD (Ret.) and Helen (Tapola) McCauley.
She loved her cats, reading, and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Joseph J. Coury of Lincoln, Corinne Hachadorian of Coventry, and Charles Coury of Northport, FL and her grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Committal Prayers on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 550 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Information and condolences please visit: www.galloglyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
