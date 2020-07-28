1/1
Muriel L. (Horton) Jordan
JORDAN, MURIEL L. (HORTON)
95, of Cranston, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Jordan. Born in Barrington, she was the daughter of the late Edmund and Alice (Williams) Horton.
Muriel worked as an LPN (License Practical Nurse) at Rhode Island Hospital for many years before her retirement.
Muriel is survived by her loving daughter Elizabeth Cerullo and her husband Joseph of Cranston; cherished grandson Michael Cerullo and his wife Carolanne and their two children Michael Robert and Thomas Joseph Cerullo; dear sister Norma Whitehead of Georgia. She was the sister of the late Alice Sutton, Flora Blais, Edmund Horton, Harold Horton, Thelma Bisang and Barbara Magil.
Her Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Her Funeral Mass will be private. Burial will take place in North Burial Ground, Bristol, RI.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
