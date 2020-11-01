McEVOY, MURIEL (Vincent)

96, passed away October 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles McEvoy.

Born in London, England, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Hilda (Ashby) Vincent.

Muriel volunteered at the Westerly Hospital; and being an avid knitter, she donated many baby hats to the newborn unit of Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in CT. She was a feminist long before it was trendy, enjoyed reading and socializing with friends, and always viewed life with a quirky sense of humor.

She is survived by four daughters, Judi Vincent and Rebecca Wade of Westerly, Murielle McEvoy of CA, and Gail Baer of MA; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was the mother of the late John McEvoy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, November 7, at 3 PM in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., East Greenwich. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Arrangements by A. TARRO & SONS Funeral Home.



