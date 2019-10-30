|
|
ZUCKERBERG, MURIEL
90, passed away peacefully at home in Rehoboth, MA. She was born on May 30, 1929 to the late Israel and Esther (Dress) Rakatansky. Muriel was preceded in passing by her husband, Leo Zuckerberg and her daughter Evelyn Gottdenker. She is survived by her sons, Ralph and his wife, Ericka, and Joseph Zuckerberg; and grandsons, Abraham and Evan. Funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, October 31st at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel – 458 Hope St., Providence, RI, with burial to follow at Lincoln Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019