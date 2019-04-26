|
|
SERRECCHIA, MYLÈNE M.
32, of Exeter, died unexpectedly Monday, April 22, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of Raymond A. and Michele A. (DeCesare) Serrecchia, and the long-time companion and best friend of Kyle T. Williams.
A compassionate and loving person, Myléne always looked for ways to help those in need. Her passion for helping others, led her to pursue and complete a Bachelor's Degree in social work from Rhode Island College. After graduating, Myléne joined Tides Family Services in Woonsocket as a social worker. She treated her clients like family, with a fervent dedication. Myléne made it her mission to bring joy in any way she could, even if that was just through a laugh or smile.
Myléne's passion for making people happy extended into all parts of her life. Since a child, Myléne was always the life of the party – dancing, singing and entertaining. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved pit bull, Karma. No matter the occasion, you could count on Myléne – pizza in hand - to make everyone laugh. Myléne's love for pizza was core to who she was. At every family gathering, regardless of the menu, there was always a pizza made specially for Myléne by her Mom and Dad, which she sometimes would share. Myléne was always on the mission to find the best pizza, that was part of the reason why she like traveling, so she could track down and sample the best pizza in town.
She is survived by her grandmother, Dorothy Serrecchia, and is predeceased by her grandparents, Anthony Serrecchia, Armando and Antonetta DeCesare. She will be dearly missed by her aunts and cousins whom she loved dearly.
Her funeral will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 9:45 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in St. Clement Church, Long Street. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Sunday, 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , P.O Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, will be appreciated. For information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019