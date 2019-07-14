Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra J. (O'Gara) Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra J. (O'Gara) Gallagher Obituary
GALLAGHER, MYRA J. (O'GARA)
89, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Gallagher. Born in Besima, AL, she was the daughter of the late John and Myra Vance (Dillon) O'Gara.
Myra worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years. She was a talented artist, and enjoyed traveling and dancing.
Myra was the beloved mother of Nancy Siogros and her husband, Van, Kathleen Hendershot and her husband, Michael, Joanne Monroe and her husband, Walter, Daniel Gallagher and his wife, Martha, Robert Gallagher and his wife, Patricia, Jeanne Callaghan and her husband, John. She was the sister of Carl O'Gara. Myra is also survived by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now