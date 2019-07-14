|
GALLAGHER, MYRA J. (O'GARA)
89, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert Gallagher. Born in Besima, AL, she was the daughter of the late John and Myra Vance (Dillon) O'Gara.
Myra worked as a licensed practical nurse for many years. She was a talented artist, and enjoyed traveling and dancing.
Myra was the beloved mother of Nancy Siogros and her husband, Van, Kathleen Hendershot and her husband, Michael, Joanne Monroe and her husband, Walter, Daniel Gallagher and his wife, Martha, Robert Gallagher and his wife, Patricia, Jeanne Callaghan and her husband, John. She was the sister of Carl O'Gara. Myra is also survived by her seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Her funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Association, Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906, will be appreciated. Information and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 14, 2019