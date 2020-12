DEAN, MYRLE L. (SMITH)86, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.gccp.org on Saturday, December 5 at 10:30 a.m. Due to the current health restrictions, the service and burial will be private. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. For the full obituary, go to carpenterjenks.com