GUTTIN, MYRON
80, passed away peacefully March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Rosalie (Goldstein) Guttin for 58 years. Born in Hartford, CT, a son of the late Samuel and Minnie (Letowsky) Guttin, he had lived in Narragansett for 19 years, previously living in Pawtucket. He was the owner of Hope Street Bakery for 30 years, retiring in 1984. Myron was a US Air Force veteran, serving stateside. Myron was a member of Touro Fraternal Association, F.O.P. of RI, and Temple Beth David.
Devoted father of Sheryl Berman and her husband, Jesse, of Narragansett, Karen Perry and her husband, Keith, of Pawtucket, and Ilene Guttin and her husband, Angelo Fresilli, of South Kingstown. Brother of Bernard Guttin of Cranston and the late Pearl Dressler. Loving grandfather of Cara, Jason, Dacota, Montaner, Alexandra, Max, Keith, and Kyle. Adored great grandfather to Noah, Madelyn, Kailyn, Brady, Kameron, Logan, Ciara, and Isaac.
A private graveside service will be held with burial in Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to . Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020