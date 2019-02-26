Home

Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ the King Church
180 Old North Road
Kingston, RI
View Map
Myrtle Amaral-Cetenich Obituary
AMARAL-CETENICH, MYRTLE
86, passed away Sunday February 24th. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Cetenich, Sr. Loving mother of Gilbert Amaral, Deborah Davis, Brenda Ricci, Linda Amaral, Lisa Amaral, and Theresa Ritola Visiting hours are at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Thursday from 8-9 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Road, Kingston. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. For condolences and full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
