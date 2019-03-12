|
BRODEUR, N. ROBERT "BOB"
50, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 8, 2019. Bob was a loving and devoted husband to Holly (Pare) who always brought laughter into her life. Born from that love and laughter was their two handsome boys, Zachary and Cameron.
Bob is survived by his mother, Linda (Martella) Carr, his sisters, Renee Brodeur, Kelly Cirelli, his brothers, John Brodeur & Michael Brodeur. He also leaves behind his in laws Roger and Dorothy Pare, his brother in laws Roger Pare Jr. and his wife Andrea and Troy Pare and his wife Kimberley and many nieces and nephews, whom he loved unconditionally.
Bob was so proud of his sons. Most recently, he enjoyed teaching Zachary how to drive and helped him earn his driver's license. He also bragged to everyone about Zachary's grades and his desire to become a math teacher. Bob also enjoyed coaching Cameron's Warwick Continental Little League baseball team. He was so proud of him and always referred to him as "Chowder." The two of them were inseparable.
Bob was also known as "Gopher" to most of his friends. He was the life of the party and was always quick with a joke or a comment that would leave everyone hysterically laughing. Bob was passionate and energetic in managing many friends in softball leagues. He had the ability to help others realize their potential in life and softball.
Bob was a golf enthusiast and relished his time on the course with his friends and father in law, Roger. If they weren't golfing, they were planning their next adventure. For many years, Bob would compete at Seekonk Speedway in the Formula Four racing. He was a competitor through and through.
His funeral will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington St., (Rte.117) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Saints Rose & Clement Church, 111 Long St., Warwick. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4 pm - 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Zachary and Cameron's College fund would be appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/bob-brodeur.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019