|
|
Cintolo, Nancé J.
of Warwick, passed away on Sunday at Kent Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert M. Cintolo.
Born in Framingham, MA, she was the daughter of the late Milton R. Cobb and Isabelle L. Sanger.
Nancé was a kind and generous person who was dedicated to her family and friends.
Nancé was a 52 year resident of Warwick, making a home on Brian Drive. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, crocheing, mystery novels, the Food Network, and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Nancé was a five year breast cancer survivor which she was also very proud of.
She leaves her children, Vincent E. Cintolo of Warwick, Victor E. Cintolo and his wife Cathy of Greenville, SC, Vivian Pelletier and her husband Douglas of Tiverton, Valerie C. Haxton of Warwick, Veronica E. Lataille and her husband Michael of Warwick, grandchildren, Skylar Paris and her husband David of Warwick, Corey Haxton of Warwick, Drew Haxton of Warwick, Mark Lataille of Warwick, brothers, David S. Cobb of Dedham, MA and Ruel Cobb of CA. Nancé was the sister of the late Richard W. Cobb and step daughter of the late Robert Walton.
A Wake Service will be held on Friday December 6, 2019 from 9:30-12:00 pm with a prayer service at 12:00 pm in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019