Baptist Church In Warren
407 Main St
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-3669
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The Baptist Church in Warren
407 Main Street
Warren, RI
View Map
Nancy A. Carlotti Obituary
CARLOTTI, NANCY A.
Nancy (Arnold) Carlotti of Barrington went to join St. Michael and angels on April 12, 2019 after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's disease. Nancy is the daughter of Herbert and Edith Arnold late of Cranston, RI and is predeceased by two sisters, Marjorie Green and Betsey Feole. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Steve, and by a son and a daughter, Stephen Jr of Dallas, Texas and Cristina Perry of Barrington and their respective spouses, Gretchen and Rob. Nancy has five grandchildren, Patrick, Michael, Quin, Megan and Thea. Nancy received her nursing degree from Children's Hospital School of Nursing in 1962, a B.S. degree from Roger Williams University in 1976 and Master's degree from Northeastern University in 1979. Nancy was one of the first nurse practioners in Rhode Island specializing in pediatrics. During the 1980's Nancy was the Supervisor of Pediatrics for Rhode Island Group Health, and later was a pediatric nurse practioner for Barrington Pediatrics until her retirement in 2006. While Nancy was skilled in various crafts, among them stained glass figures and pottery, her real love is children. Her diagnostic skills and caring advice improved the lives of many infants, children, adolescents and their parents. She was always ready to help the needy by giving of herself, including spending three months on an Indian reservation helping to minister to the medical and emotional needs of the residents. She was a supportive, caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother. For the many people whose lives were touched by Nancy she will be remembered for her wonderful smile, gentle touch and loving hugs for as long as they live. She will be sorely missed. A memorial service of remembrance will be, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in The Baptist Church in Warren, 407 Main Street, Warren, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers send donations to Cranston East High School attention Nancy Carlotti Memorial Scholarship.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
