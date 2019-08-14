|
CIMINI, NANCY A. (BISIGNANO)
of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Joseph N. Cimini. Born in Bristol, RI, she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Santina (DePasquale) Bisignano.
Nancy loved music, fashion, and especially spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and family.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her loving children, Cheryl A. Cirillo of Cranston, Joanne M. Salem and her husband Thomas of Schaumburg, IL; sisters Frances Bisignano and Santina Bisignano; cherished grandchildren Christopher Salem, Joseph Salem, Michael Cirillo, Nicholas Cirillo, Amanda Turcotte, and their spouses; dear great grandchildren Michael, David, Milena and Aria; niece and nephews Christopher DeSantis and his daughter Raquel, Billy DeSantis, and the late Dina DeSantis.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019